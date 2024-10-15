Kari Lake to Newsmax: Ruben Gallego Policies Are 'America Last'

In an appearance on Newsmax, Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake emphasized the critical stakes of her race, warning that if her opponent, Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., wins, it would undermine efforts to restore U.S. border security and prioritize national interests.

Lake appeared on "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of her race and its implications for the future of immigration policy in the United States.

Lake, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, framed the election as pivotal to preventing what she calls Ruben Gallego's "America last" agenda.

"It's absolutely critical," Lake said. "If Ruben Gallego were to end up in the U.S. Senate, he would try to sabotage everything President Trump will be trying to do to get us back on track."

She pointed to Gallego's past positions on immigration as evidence of his unsuitability for the Senate, claiming that he has consistently opposed measures to secure the southern U.S. border.

"He called the border wall dumb and stupid. He called Trump supporters the worst people in the world," Lake stated, emphasizing Gallego's opposition to former President Trump's signature border policy.

In addition to criticizing Gallego's rhetoric, Lake accused him of favoring policies weakening the country's immigration enforcement.

"He's wanted to give federal dollars to sanctuary cities," she said, referring to jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. "He's completely America last, and we must not let him ever set foot in the Senate."

With just three weeks until Election Day, Lake has slightly reduced Gallego's lead. Newsweek reported.

In a recent Trafalgar Group poll conducted between Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, Gallego maintains a 3.7-point lead over Lake, with 47.6 percent compared to Lake's 43.9 percent. The share of voters intending to support another candidate decreased to 2.8 percent, while 5.6 percent remained undecided. This poll had a sample size of 1,090 likely Arizona voters and a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com