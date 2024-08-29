Kari Lake to Newsmax: 'Bogus' Polls Push 'Bad Numbers'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake of Arizona told Newsmax it's no surprise Vice President Kamala Harris didn't receive a polling bump following the Democratic National Convention as she's "not a very likable person" and hasn't "shown any competency for the job."

Lake told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" she doesn't put any stock in the polls right now.

"We have the fake news media pushing a false narrative. We've got the bogus pollsters pushing bad numbers," she said.

"You know, some of the polls that are coming out right now are just absolutely absurd, showing candidates up 15 points. I mean, this is craziness."

Lake argued that if the poll numbers were accurate, Democrats would be pulling their money out — not increasing ad buys.

"Instead, they're doubling their ad buys. That's how you tell who's winning, where the race is — by how much is being spent on ads," she said.

Lake said the Democrats know they're in trouble and the "sharks" are circling.

"And by the 'sharks,' I mean the American people are circling, going: We want them out, and we want America first, commonsense policies in."

