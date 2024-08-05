Kari Lake to Newsmax: Blame Kamala Harris for Economy

Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for Senate, told Newsmax on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris is to blame for the poor state of the U.S. economy.

The three U.S. benchmark stock indexes (the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq) suffered heavy hits Monday morning amid international concerns about a slowing U.S. economy after job growth dropped off sharply last month, prompting investors to bet that the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates.

Lake said "Newsline" that Democrats have been "lying" about the strength of the economy under President Joe Biden.

"That's what they have to do. It's always dodging and lying, frankly," Lake said. "They juice the economic numbers, making people think the economy is better than it is."

Lake went on to accuse Democrats of having "fudged" crime statistics and immigration numbers "in order to try to convince the American people that they're on top of things."

Lake added: "We're living in the Biden and Kamala economy, and it's not going well. … Things are very tough for the American people. And you can blame the woman you see right there on the screen, Kamala Harris."