Kari Lake to Newsmax: 'I'll Name Names' - Pence, DeSantis

During a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax, Kari Lake called out a number of Republican presidential candidates, who in her view are not defending former President Donald Trump while he is being "persecuted" by the Department of Justice.

"I'll name names," Lake told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I mean, where's [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis? Where's the Ron DeSantis that President Trump helped create?

"He's standing there with a knife out, stabbing it in the back of President Trump. And the people are seeing this kind of behavior. This is a time to rally around a guy who is not being prosecuted but being persecuted by our own federal government."

When asked by Bolling about former Vice President Mike Pence, Lake responded, "Ya, what about Mike Pence? Where is he? And why is he not supporting President Trump, who made him his vice president?"

"Mike Pence," Lake continues, "who could have done something about Jan. 6 — to alleviate the pain of America when they said, 'Wait. Something's wrong here. We saw things happen in 2020 that weren't right; we're asking you to pause this certification and send things back to the states for further review.'

"And Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do the right thing. And now he's running against President Trump — badmouthing him. And when he does that, the American people see right through it."

Lake went on to account that while she was at the Iowa State Fair this past weekend, people came to her expressing their concerns about the "weaponization of our federal government," as well as its corruption.

They're going after Trump, she adds, and "it's not long before they're coming after you."

