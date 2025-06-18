Kari Lake to Newsmax: Dems Don't Fight for Americans

Brad Lander, New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate, was arrested on Tuesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while he had linked arms with a person the agents were trying to process.

After the incident, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state would provide $50 million in legal services for illegal immigrants to fight deportation.

Kari Lake, President Donald Trump's top adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, told Newsmax on Wednesday that she has never seen somebody "like Lander fight that hard for an American."

"And that's why, you know, very much when, when I was living in Arizona I would talk to border sheriffs and border officials, and they would say, 'It's kind of sad the Democrats never come down here unless they want to complain about the work we're doing, trying to deport people. They never want to come down and see the carnage left behind on the border,'" Lake told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Lake added that Hochul is only trying to protect "their constituency, which is basically people that they have smuggled in illegally. It's horrifying."

