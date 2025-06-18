Rep. Stefanik to Newsmax: Gov. Hochul Puts New Yorkers Last

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Newsmax Wednesday that New York needs a governor who puts New Yorkers first.

Stefanik, rumored to be weighing a run for governor in 2026, criticized the policies of Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Democrats on "National Report."

"Look at the New York City mayoral Democratic primary," Stefanik said. "You have one of the top two leading candidates who said that Israel does not have a right to exist as a Jewish state. You have that same candidate saying that he would arrest Netanyahu in New York City. This is today's Democrat Party that has been embraced by Kathy Hochul."

The New York congresswoman said Hochul has appeased and promoted raging antisemitism.

"We have to have zero tolerance for antisemitism in the state of New York," Stefanik said. "We have the largest population of Jewish residents out of any other state in the nation. And what we have seen is a skyrocketing of antisemitic slurs, crimes, hate crimes, assaults against Jewish individuals, Jewish families. We need higher security for our synagogues. We need zero tolerance."

Jewish voters are increasingly supporting Republicans because of Hochul's policies, Stefanik said. Stefanik also criticized Hochul for supporting illegal immigrants in the state.

"We need a governor who puts New Yorkers first and Kathy Hochul puts illegals first and New Yorkers last," Stefanik said. "Kathy Hochul wants to use our hard-earned taxpayer dollars to bail out illegals. New Yorkers, whether you're a Republican, Democrat or independent, that is not common sense.

"That is antithetical to the type of leadership that we should have. She owns the sanctuary state policy. And New Yorkers are sick of it. It is why her polls are plummeting."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com