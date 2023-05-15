Kari Lake to Newsmax: Drop Biden Off at the Border

Kari Lake, a former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden should be dropped off at the border to see what is actually going on.

Appearing Monday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Lake accused the Biden administration of facilitating the ongoing border crisis, which stems out of them no longer utilizing U.S. Code Title 42 Section 265.

The provision, which allows the government to bar the entry of individuals who originate in a country where an infectious disease is present, was used from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic until last week.

"Joe Biden loves what's happening at the border. He's the reason this is happening at the border," Lake said. "Every one of these people coming across the border right now is getting a free phone, free airfare to wherever they want to go."

"Americans can't even afford gas and groceries, let alone a free flight," she continued. "I mean, honestly, if you want a vacation at this point, just go across the border [and] come back in."

The situation is "outrageous," Lake argues, "and we should frankly send Joe Biden down to the border."

"Maybe drop him off along the Rio Grande and tell him it's his beachfront property. And maybe then, he'll get an idea of the kind of damage he's doing to our country," the former candidate declared.

Her comments arrive as tens of thousands of migrants have flooded over the border in the last two weeks, with numbers only recently dropping to 6,300 border encounters on Friday and 4,200 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to release some detained migrants on parole with a notice to report to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office but without the ability to track them.

