×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kari lake | joe biden | southern border | title 42 | dhs | migrants | ice

Kari Lake to Newsmax: Drop Biden Off at the Border

By    |   Monday, 15 May 2023 10:12 PM EDT

Kari Lake, a former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden should be dropped off at the border to see what is actually going on.

Appearing Monday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Lake accused the Biden administration of facilitating the ongoing border crisis, which stems out of them no longer utilizing U.S. Code Title 42 Section 265.

The provision, which allows the government to bar the entry of individuals who originate in a country where an infectious disease is present, was used from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic until last week.

"Joe Biden loves what's happening at the border. He's the reason this is happening at the border," Lake said. "Every one of these people coming across the border right now is getting a free phone, free airfare to wherever they want to go."

"Americans can't even afford gas and groceries, let alone a free flight," she continued. "I mean, honestly, if you want a vacation at this point, just go across the border [and] come back in."

The situation is "outrageous," Lake argues, "and we should frankly send Joe Biden down to the border."

"Maybe drop him off along the Rio Grande and tell him it's his beachfront property. And maybe then, he'll get an idea of the kind of damage he's doing to our country," the former candidate declared.

Her comments arrive as tens of thousands of migrants have flooded over the border in the last two weeks, with numbers only recently dropping to 6,300 border encounters on Friday and 4,200 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to release some detained migrants on parole with a notice to report to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office but without the ability to track them.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Kari Lake, a former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden should be dropped off at the border to see what is actually going on.
kari lake, joe biden, southern border, title 42, dhs, migrants, ice
342
2023-12-15
Monday, 15 May 2023 10:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved