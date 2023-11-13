Kari Lake to Newsmax: Homeless Vets Need Hotels Over Migrants

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax on Monday that when it comes to emergency shelter, homeless military veterans should take priority over migrants.

Reacting to a Daily Mail story that "Chicago is so unpleasant" that "migrants are fleeing back to Venezuela after being dumped in shelters and refused jobs," Lake tells "Eric Bolling The Balance" that "our homeless vets on the streets don't want to live in tents."

But, Lake notes, "we've allowed for the drugs to pour across, we've watched" how "this drug addiction has taken over millions of people's lives, we have Americans living in tents, and it's about time we shut down this border, shut down this insanity at the border, and start putting our own people first."

The Arizona Senate candidate adds that to achieve this, it will involve going after the Mexican drug cartels and the Chinese Communist Party, which is shipping them fentanyl.

