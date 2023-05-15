Sarah Palin to Newsmax: Putting Migrants Over Veterans Is Sickening

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told Newsmax on Monday night reports of homeless veterans being displaced from hotels in upstate New York by illegal immigrants makes her "sick" to her stomach.

The New York Post, citing the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation, a nonprofit that works with disabled veterans, reported Friday that nearly two dozen homeless veterans were booted from upstate New York hotels to make room for migrants. Veterans were told by the hotels at the beginning of the week that their temporary housing was getting pulled, and they had to move to another spot.

"The whole open borders issue is bad enough and the icing on cake now, though, is that our veterans again are being kicked to the curb, literally, as illegal aliens are being given precedence over them," Palin told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "It just makes me sick to my stomach to know that our leaders in government are not giving our vets their due. We're not providing them the benefits the promises and that affects every aspect of most every veteran's life."

Palin said the open-border policies of liberals and the Biden administration is treasonous because it is giving comfort and aid to illegal immigrants instead of focusing on national security and U.S. sovereignty.

"We are being destroyed by the left's open-border policies," she said. "And there are so many other issues affecting our veterans, and that's why you still see that number, 22, 23, even more a day of our veterans committing suicide, and that number hasn't gone down. Despite a lot of efforts, at least on the private sector's part."

Palin said the federal government is paying more to make sure illegal immigrants are safe and comfortable than what it should be doing for its veterans.

"Look at our multi-multitrillion-dollar debt and the deficit every year," she said. "They're not budgeting to help our vets. The [Veterans Administration] system is still screwed up. When we send our sons and daughters to war, none of them come back the same. None of them. They're all affected by what they have seen and had to do in order to help keep secure our nation."

