Kari Lake to Newsmax: Trump Imposed Harshest Fate Short of Death

Kari Lake praised President Donald Trump on Newsmax Wednesday for ordering the transfer of 37 convicted killers to the nation’s most extreme federal prison.

She said the move was a direct correction of Joe Biden’s earlier decision to spare them from execution while he was president.

Lake said Trump has taken decisive action to restore justice after what she called Biden’s betrayal of juries and victims’ families.

"Joe Biden is just thumbing his nose at juries that found these 37 people not only guilty, but worthy of the death penalty," Lake said Wednesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

During his presidency, Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 out of 40 federal death-row inmates, preventing their execution despite juries determining their crimes deserved capital punishment.

Lake, acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, called that a slap in the face to law-abiding Americans.

But now Trump has moved those same inmates to ADX Florence, the federal supermax prison in Fremont County, Colorado, known worldwide as the "Alcatraz of the Rockies."

"They're definitely not in a country club jail, that's for sure," Lake said.

"It's a difficult jail to be in. I think it's the most difficult of all of the federal prisons," she added.

ADX Florence is built for total control and psychological isolation.

Inmates spend about 23 hours a day alone in concrete cells, with no physical interaction with others, and no view of the outside world.

Its inmates have included some of the most notorious criminals in U.S. history, among them the Unabomber, 9/11 conspirators, and Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Lake emphasized that Trump’s action reflects a return to a justice system that values consequences.

"I think prison should be a punishing environment, it shouldn't be a country club," said Lake.

"It should remind you why you're there and that you have a debt to pay," she said.

The move by Trump has also been praised by Trump officials, including U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who condemned Biden’s commutations as a detestable disregard for justice.

Bondi and Lake both stressed that ADX Florence ensures these killers suffer consequences equal to the egregious crimes they committed, albeit short of death.

