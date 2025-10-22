McLaughlin to Newsmax: All 9 Arrested Tuesday in NYC 'Were Illegal'

Nine migrants from West Africa arrested in New York City on Tuesday were "all illegal," Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told Newsmax.

Federal authorities said 14 people, including immigrants and demonstrators, were arrested in Tuesday’s New York City sweep.

The Department of Homeland Security said it was a targeted operation focused on the alleged sale of counterfeit goods.

"But as well, five of those nine entered the United States illegally under the Biden administration," McLaughlin said Wednesday during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"They were processed and then released into the interior of our country.

"But even more staggering than just the selling of counterfeit goods was the fact that their rap sheets were horrendous.

"We're talking about burglary, drug trafficking, domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement — these are criminals who have been walking around New York with impunity."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Todd Lyons said it was "definitely intelligence-driven."

Law enforcement raids aimed at combating counterfeiting are relatively frequent on Canal Street, which is known for its stalls and shops where some vendors hawk knock-off designer goods and bootlegged wares.

Federal authorities often team up with the New York Police Department and luxury brand companies on crackdowns aimed at shutting down illicit trade.

Nine people were arrested in the initial immigration sweep, McLaughlin said.

Four more people were arrested on charges of assaulting federal law enforcement officers, she said, adding that a fifth was arrested and accused of obstructing law enforcement by blocking a driveway.

The sweep came after at least two conservative influencers shared video on X of men selling handbags on Canal Street’s sidewalks.

While clashes between immigration authorities and protesters have played out in Los Angeles and other cities, such scenes have been rare on New York City streets, which Mayor Eric Adams has attributed in part to his working relationship with President Donald Trump’s administration.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

