×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kari lake | donald trump | indictment | jan. 6 | protest | election | doj

Kari Lake to Newsmax: Americans 'See Through' Indictment

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 06:04 PM EDT

Kari Lake, a onetime GOP nominee for Arizona governor, told Newsmax that the American people "see right through" the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Appearing Wednesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Lake contended that Trump only encouraged peaceful demonstrations outside the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"It was people showing up to peacefully protest a fraudulent election," the former candidate said, "and we had some folks who turned that into a phony riot to try to distract from the fact that they were about to certify that fraudulent election."

Lake further insisted that "President Trump did nothing wrong" in and around that date and "gave a wonderful speech" before the joint session of Congress, telling his supporters to protest peacefully.

"It's our duty as American citizens to call out corruption in our government, and frankly in our elections when we see it. And both sides have done this over the years," Lake said, giving her opinion.

"We're stuck here in an America that has gone completely fraudulent, and we, the people, can't vote our way out of this corrupt system if we don't have honest elections," she added.

Trump was indicted for the second time — third overall — by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith's office on Tuesday, charged with four counts related to conspiracy to defraud the country and overturn an election.

He was previously indicted by Smith for classified files harbored at his Mar-a-Lago property in South Florida, with a superseding indictment coming out one month later for his alleged role in a cover-up of those files.

Trump is expected to be arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya. The case is assigned to Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the federal District Court for the District of Columbia.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Kari Lake, a onetime GOP nominee for Arizona governor, told Newsmax that the American people "see right through" the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump.
kari lake, donald trump, indictment, jan. 6, protest, election, doj
342
2023-04-02
Wednesday, 02 August 2023 06:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved