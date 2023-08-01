Kari Lake to Newsmax: Trump Indictments Only Embolden Supporters

Kari Lake argued Tuesday on Newsmax that the Department of Justice's indictments against former President Donald Trump have only emboldened his supporters.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," the onetime GOP candidate for Arizona governor also said that the latest charges surrounding Trump's alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot constituted "election interference."

"They can throw 10 more indictments at President Trump, and it's only going to make his supporters more emboldened to support him," Lake declared, insisting that the DOJ was targeting him for running in 2024.

"This is election interference unlike anything we've ever seen before," she continued. "They know they can't stop him because the people want him back in office."

Her comments arrive hours after a court filing by DOJ special counsel Jack Smith's office in Washington, D.C., accused the former president of conspiring to defraud the country and prevent a peaceful transfer of power.

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the District Court for the District of Columbia will oversee the case, with Trump's arraignment before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya expected Thursday.

It serves as the second indictment by Smith, with the first coming in relation to a trove of sensitive files discovered at his Mar-a-Lago property. That indictment later added Carlos De Oliveira as a co-conspirator alongside the former president and his aide, Walt Nauta.

Another state-level indictment against Trump was handed down by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg earlier this year, accusing his organization of falsifying business records.

Lake also criticized the DOJ's double standard in pursuing charges against Trump but attempting to work out a plea deal with Hunter Biden's legal team, characterizing the latest charges as a distraction.

"Joe Biden truly should be in handcuffs right now. And same with his son, and same with his sister, and same with his brother," she said. "What they have pulled, and what they have done to America, is truly a criminal act unlike we've never seen."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!