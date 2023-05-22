Kari Lake to Newsmax: 'Considering' Senate Run

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she's mulling a run for the U.S. Senate in 2024, but won't decide until a lawsuit ends in which she is contesting the results of her 2022 defeat against Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Appearing Monday on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," Lake said she expects her case to wrap up soon, though it's not clear when Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson will make his ruling.

"I'm considering it," Lake said of a Senate run. "It's in the back of my mind right now. I'm still waiting for our verdict on our trial that wrapped up on Friday for our election. We're still in the courts were legally ... so we'll see what happens."

Lake said she sees many problems Arizona faces amid the surge of migrants at the southern border.

"It is completely out of control," she said. "Crime is on the rise. Fentanyl poisonings are way up. And who's paying for this? The federal government is paying to put these people up in hotels and apartments, and those are places that American citizens need.

"And we're feeding these people, and we're giving them free cellphones, and we're giving them free airfare. This is outrageous. This is an assault on the good people of our country, and we are at a time when we need to have compassion for our American … brothers and sisters.

"So whatever I decide to do, it will be with that in mind, that the people need somebody who will actually work to fight for them and protect them," she said.

Lake also weighed in on Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., entering the 2024 presidential contest Monday, throwing some shade on his chances against former President Donald Trump.

"Who?" she joked when asked about her thoughts on Scott's entry.

"If Tim wants to get in, that's fine," Lake said. "But President Trump is going to be the nominee, and President Trump is going to go on to win the election and make America great again."