Kari Lake to Newsmax: 'We're Going to Finish' the Border Wall

Kari Lake told Newsmax that she would issue a "declaration of invasion" on the southern border if she wins the Arizona governor's race and finish former President Donald Trump's wall.

During a Thursday appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," the Republican nominee said she agreed with incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey's rejection of Biden administration calls to remove shipping containers placed along weak border spots.

President Joe Biden "can come down and try to move them," Lake said of the containers. "We are not going to allow the flow of people coming here illegally, the flow of drugs coming through these gaps in the border.

"When I'm governor, we're going to work to finish the construction of President Trump's wall using the abandoned federal property that we, the people, paid for with our tax money. But in the meantime, any barrier is better than no barrier."

Lake emphasized her decision to push for a declaration of invasion at the border is motivated by the federal government's failure to provide adequate border security as of late, stating that Biden "is showing he is on the side of the cartels."

"Joe Biden is proving he is on the side of the narco-terrorists, and he is on the side of the child traffickers and human smugglers," the candidate proclaimed. "We're going to take care of our own border here in Arizona starting in January of '23."

Her comments arrive as Customs and Border Protection numbers indicate 3,588,877 illegal migrants have been encountered at the southern border in Biden's first 19 months as president. That's up from 951,568 under Trump in his final 19 months.

According to a RealClearPolitics average of polls conducted so far, Lake currently leads Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs by 1.6 percentage points, 47.8% to 46.2%. Hobbs is Arizona's current secretary of state.

