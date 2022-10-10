Kari Lake to Newsmax: Democrat Opponent Supports Abortion Up Until Birth

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, told Newsmax on Monday that her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs, sides with the radical left in support of limitless abortion.

On "Prime News," Lake tried to re-focus the pro-life vs. pro-choice debate on what matters most: the issue of abortion. She emphasized that her position of "trying to save as many babies as possible" was not radical to most voters.

"What is radical and what radicals on the left believe is that you can be in labor, ready to give birth, and they're O.K. with an abortion happening at that moment," Lake said. "It's gotten out of control."

Lake also went into the history and effects of abortion on the U.S., including the messaging strategy used to forward the procedure as effective birth control in the 1960s and 1970s.

"When Americans were first sold this whole line by the pro-abortionists, it was supposed to be 'rare but safe,' and now it's become anything but," she explained. "It's common. It's killing more than half of the babies born in New York ... when it comes to Black mothers."

"They're trying to make us look radical because we want to help women. We want to provide healthcare for women – true healthcare," the nominee added, further criticizing Planned Parenthood's refusal to offer alternatives before an abortion procedure.

Meanwhile, Lake addressed Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' refusal to debate her before the November midterm elections over a supposed lack of time.

"She's afraid of me because of her record. Her record is dismal," Lake said. "I mean, she voted against a border wall, against a virtual border wall. She voted against funding anything to secure our border. ... She voted for doubling the gas tax."

According to a RealClearPolitics polling average, Lake currently leads Hobbs by an average of 1.1 percentage points, 48% to 46.9%, roughly one month from election day.

