Karen Pence to Newsmax: New Book Speaks About Faith, Service

Former second lady Karen Pence, whose husband Mike is campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination, tells Newsmax that her new book details how faith has played an important part in their role in public life.

"One of the things that I wanted to do was write a book that would be encouraging to the reader and tell uplifting stories and talk about some of the fun behind-the-scenes things that I've had the privilege to do, but I wanted them to look at their own lives in the sense of when they're called to serve, for them to be able to experience God's grace in His calling for their lives," Pence said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Her book, "When It's Your Turn to Serve: Experiencing God's Grace in His Calling for Your Life," explains that "life is full of unexpected obstacles, but there's no challenge too big for God to handle."

Pence is a former art teacher and watercolor artist, and she said that she didn't want to do a memoir because "nobody needs to read about Karen Pence's life," but she did want to speak about the public life she and her husband have had and about the things they have done.

"When Harper Collins sat down with me, and we were finishing up the book, we talked about incorporating watercolors that kind of go with almost every chapter," she said. "There's a watercolor in there that I gave to the athletes at Special Olympics or there's a watercolor there of the Capitol dome that I did when Mike was in Congress, so as we kind of talked through it, I said, 'You know, I have a lot of watercolors that go with the flow of the book.'"

Pence also spoke about former first lady Melania Trump, telling Newsmax that she was "always very, very gracious," even though they did not do many things together.

"She would have something, like military spouses or going to visit the military and would ask me if I wanted to tag along, so we did a lot of military events together," said Pence, adding that their relationship was "professional."

"We didn't ever just the two of us have lunch alone," said Pence. "That never happened."

The Pence and Trump families are tied together, however, and Mrs. Pence said she thinks they parted amicably, despite the events of Jan. 6.

"But when [Trump] kept bringing up the fact that he felt the election was stolen and was blaming Mike for not letting him have the election, then I think we realized we probably just needed to part, go our separate ways," she said.

Meanwhile, with the second GOP debate coming up, Pence said her family will most likely do as they did before the first debate.

"We're on a call together, and we all pray together before Mike goes out on stage," she said. "It's kind of been a tradition through many debates."

She added that their home life is one of mutual support.

"We have a great marriage, and it's kind of a give and take," she said, adding that she will "never" get into politics herself.

"I'm on the campaign trail with him, though," she said. "I love that role, and we've loved being with all the people in Iowa, New Hampshire, especially right now because they're so engaged. They're so involved, and it's been wonderful."

