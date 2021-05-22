Mike, Karen Pence Moving Back Home to Indiana

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence are moving back home to Indiana this weekend.

"There's no place like home and Indiana is home," the former second lady said in a statement, according to USA Today, which first reported the move.

The Pences have been living in a rented house in suburban Virginia after former President Donald Trump and Pence left office in January.

The former vice president and his wife have bought a home north of Indianapolis. Karen Pence told USA today they are longtime fans of the Indy 500 race and wanted to live back home before the annual race, which is being held May 30.

Before becoming vice president, Pence had served as governor of Indiana and also as a U.S. Representative from the midwest state.

The family's new home is not located in Pence's old congressional district, which is currently represented by the former vice president's brother, Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., according to The Hill.

The news comes after Mike Pence last month announced a new political advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom, which he said will "build on the success of the last four years by promoting traditional conservative values and promoting the successful policies of the Trump administration."

The group will be advised by several former Trump administration officials including Kellyanne Conway and Larry Kudlow.