John Zogby to Newsmax: Trump Needs to Adjust Strategy

By    |   Saturday, 17 August 2024 01:06 PM EDT

Now that President Joe Biden is out of the 2024 race, former President Donald Trump needs to adjust his strategy when dealing with Vice President Kamala Harris, pollster John Zogby told Newsmax on Saturday.

Telling "Wake up America Weekend" that Harris's joy messaging is "so far" working in the candidate's "honeymoon" period, Zogby noted that the "race goes right back to equilibrium, as soon as the Democratic convention is over."

"But, the guy who's got to retool on this one is Donald Trump," Zogby emphasized, "because it's getting stale. It's getting old. And frankly, he's looking a little old and a little confused on the campaign trail. My job is to be honest."

On the campaign trail, the Democrat talking point that Trump is a "threat to Democracy" has shifted in the Harris-Walz camp to two key themes, namely that "Trump is weird," and the "joy" of a Harris campaign. Harris's running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, seemingly cooked up the term "Trump is weird" organically amid interviews and during a campaign speech.

"Whether the word's sustained adoption was coordinated or organic is hard to say — the Harris camp declined to comment — but in the past week it has rapidly gained momentum," The New York Times wrote of Walz' invocation of the term. The term saw extensive media coverage following Walz's running mate acceptance speech.

