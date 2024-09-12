Leavitt to Newsmax: Harris' Policies Are Too 'Dangerous and Radical'

Karoline Leavitt, Trump 2024 National Press Secretary, strongly condemned Vice President Kamala Harris' proposed policies during a Newsmax interview Thursday, calling them dangerous and too radical for the country.

During an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Leavitt issued a scathing critique of Vice President Kamala Harris' policy agenda, claiming her plans would push the country in a dangerously radical direction if elected president in 2024.

Leavitt took aim at what she described as Harris' failure to address key issues during her time in office and accused her of proposing extreme measures for the future.

"Kamala Harris regurgitating talking points for 90 minutes was certainly not enough to rewrite the last 43 months of misery, crime, chaos, and immigration invasion," Leavitt said, referring to the current state of the country under the Biden-Harris administration.

"Her policies for the future are even more radical than the ones we've seen over the past four years. She wants to decriminalize all drugs, decriminalize illegal border crossings," Leavitt claimed.

She also warned that Harris' approach to crime would be dangerous for public safety, referencing recent incidents involving illegal migrant gangs in Aurora, Colorado.

"She wants to let violent criminals, Venezuelan gangsters, take over this country and let them off on bond," Leavitt said, using the incident as an example of the lenient criminal justice policies she believes Harris supports.

In addition to concerns about crime, Leavitt accused Harris of planning to raise taxes on Americans, which she argued would further harm the economy.

"She wants to raise taxes on the American people," Leavitt said, warning that such measures would increase the financial burden on citizens already struggling with rising costs.

Leavitt portrayed Harris as a "dangerous radical liberal" who is currently attempting to moderate her image for electoral purposes.

"Senator Sanders said it best. She's doing what she has to do now to get elected, trying to moderate herself. But at heart, she is a dangerous radical liberal," Leavitt said, insisting Harris' true agenda is too progressive for the country.

She summed up her critique by challenging Harris to put her money where her mouth is: "If you have new ideas for the American people, you want to lower costs. You want to secure the border. You want to bring peace to the world. Then why don't you do it right now? Get Joe Biden off the beach, go back to the White House, and implement some policy to do it. But the reality is, Kamala Harris won't do any of that."

