WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | long island | rally | election

Trump to Hold Rally on Long Island

By    |   Thursday, 12 September 2024 04:34 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Nassau County on Long Island next week, on the same day he was previously set to appear in a New York City courtroom for sentencing, NBC New York reported.

Trump will appear in Uniondale's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 3 p.m.

"The president is coming to Long Island and there's great enthusiasm in Nassau and Suffolk. He'll be standing alongside Andrew Garbarino, Anthony D'Esposito and Nick LaLota and Mike LiPetri and I think it will mobilize our supporters to come out in large numbers to back our congressional candidates and the president," Nassau Republican chairman Joseph Cairo said in a statement to Newsday on Wednesday.

Trump was previously set to appear in a Manhattan courtroom on Sept. 18 for his sentencing on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

However, the judge presiding over the case recently delayed the hearing until after the upcoming election.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Nassau County on Long Island next week, on the same day he was previously set to appear in a New York City courtroom for sentencing, NBC New York reported.
donald trump, long island, rally, election
178
2024-34-12
Thursday, 12 September 2024 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved