Trump to Hold Rally on Long Island

Former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Nassau County on Long Island next week, on the same day he was previously set to appear in a New York City courtroom for sentencing, NBC New York reported.

Trump will appear in Uniondale's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 3 p.m.

"The president is coming to Long Island and there's great enthusiasm in Nassau and Suffolk. He'll be standing alongside Andrew Garbarino, Anthony D'Esposito and Nick LaLota and Mike LiPetri and I think it will mobilize our supporters to come out in large numbers to back our congressional candidates and the president," Nassau Republican chairman Joseph Cairo said in a statement to Newsday on Wednesday.

Trump was previously set to appear in a Manhattan courtroom on Sept. 18 for his sentencing on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

However, the judge presiding over the case recently delayed the hearing until after the upcoming election.