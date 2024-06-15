Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Democrats Spinning Out of Control

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Saturday that the Biden administration's choice to send Vice President Kamala Harris to represent the United States in global peace talks shows "they're spinning out of control."

On Saturday, Harris attended a Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, where she pledged an additional $1.5 billion in aid to the country's energy sector and to help its humanitarian situation following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Burchett, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said during an appearance on "Saturday Report" that sending Harris illustrates that under President Joe Biden, the "world's a disaster."

"I think the problem is they have a bunch of 25-year-old guys with man buns in the White House advising the president. They have no historical knowledge of anything that's going on and," Burchett said, adding that they are "not cognizant of the face that we are the laughingstock of the world right now."

"Joe Biden is clearly one of the worst presidents we've ever had, definitely in my lifetime. And they're just spinning out of control. They can't get out of their own way."

