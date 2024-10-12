Marc Lotter to Newsmax: Voters Know What to Expect From Trump

How Vice President Kamala Harris will be as president is unknown, but voters know what to expect from former President Donald Trump, said Marc Lotter, chief communications officer for America First Policy, on Newsmax on Saturday.

"I think this is the one fundamental difference in this election that we've never really experienced before: We actually have a challenger candidate with a record as president," Lotter said on "Wake Up America Weekend."

"Most of the time, either one candidate or both candidates are a hypothetical president. So I have to envision what it is going to be like with that person in the White House.

"In this case, you actually have one person with a record of being president. You don't have to wonder," he said.

"He doesn't have to prove that he can lower gas prices, grocery prices; seal the border; deal with the wars. He already did it.

"And it's Kamala Harris who's got to try to prove people that A, all the things that they've done over the last four years aren't her fault — when we know they are. And B, she's got a plan to fix it," Lotter said.

"That's why she's not winning, because she can't answer the simple question of 'how are you going to do it? And why haven't you done it yet?'"

