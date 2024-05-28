McFarland to Newsmax: Gaza Pier Is Vintage Biden Ineptitude

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Middle East Joe Biden boondoggle, also known as the American-built Gaza pier, is emblematic of a wider problem — the administration is out of its depth.

McFarland distilled the problem down to a tee: The Biden administration paid too much for something that didn't work and wasn't needed in the first place.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that the temporary pier, which cost $320 million to build, is in need of repairs after only two weeks of delivering humanitarian aid. The Pentagon blamed it on rough seas and weather.

"Yeah, look, for a lot of reasons this is really bad," McFarland said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "No. 1: It cost way too much. No. 2: It didn't work. We're supposed to have the best military in the world, and they couldn't build a bridge? And No. 3: Where did all this aid go? It went to Hamas.

"The problem with Gaza has never been that they don't have enough humanitarian assistance," she added. "It's that all the humanitarian assistance goes to Hamas to distribute. So, what does Hamas do? Sells it on the open market; they take what they want for themselves and that aid never gets to the people it's intended for, the Palestinian people."

