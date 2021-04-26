Gov. Jim Justice to Newsmax TV: Democrats Are Beating on West Virginia

The liberal agenda, “without any question whatsoever [they] do the same old, same old- beating on West Virginia, beating on fossil fuels, beating on the very state that has the most beauty beyond belief, natural resources beyond belief, located within a rock’s throw of two-thirds of the population with good people,” said West Virginia GOP Gov. Jim Justice.

Republican incumbents in Congress swept to big victories in West Virginia. Republicans picked up the one remaining executive office in Democratic hands, the Treasurer’s Office that had been held by John Perdue since 1997, reported WV Metro News.

Gov. Justice told “The Chris Salcedo Show” on Newsmax TV that, “People here know the difference between right and wrong,”

This is uncharted territory in West Virginia, where Democrats were dominant for most of a century.

Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., also scrutinized the condemnation of West Virginia and fossil fuels, “At a time when millions are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing we need are policies that will eliminate thousands of good-paying American jobs, increase energy costs, and putting our economic and national security at risk,” McKinley said. reported WV Metro News.

“These actions are just part of their broader effort to do away with fossil fuels no matter the consequences to our economy and our security,” he added.

