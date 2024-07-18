Delaware GOP Official to Newsmax: Cheatle 'Lost All Credibility'

Delaware Republican Party Chairwoman Julianne Murray told Newsmax on Thursday that the head of the U.S. Secret Service "has lost all credibility" after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Murray, appearing on "Newsline," addressed the attempt on Trump's life during a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, sharply criticizing the response by the Secret Service, specifically the comments made by Director Kimberly Cheatle.

"It stinks. It just does," Murray said, going on to rip the director over her explanation for her agency's failure to secure the roof where the shooter fired at Trump.

Cheatle told ABC News in an interview earlier this week: "That building in particular has a sloped roof, at its highest point. And so, there's a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn't want to put somebody up on a sloped roof. And so, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside."

Murray added that Cheatle "has dug a hole for herself" with her comments, adding that the director's argument is "ridiculous, nobody is buying it, and, actually, I think a lot of people feel like she has lost all credibility and that there has to be a change at the head of the Secret Service."

