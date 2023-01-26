Judicial Watch's Fitton to Newsmax: DirecTV's Move Brings Legal Questions

There could be several legal issues at play with Newsmax being dropped from DirecTV's satellite and streaming platforms, including whether AT&T and DirecTV are lying about their reasons for dropping the network, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton says.

"I'm not a lawyer, but some of the legal issues that pop up to me, as a layman who has been looking at this for a long time, are AT&T and DirecTV lying?" Fitton said on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Wednesday. "Are they suggesting there is a credible business reason for this as opposed to an arbitrary political reason for cutting off Newsmax?"

He added that he's known Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy for years as a "smart businessman," so if there was a deal to be had with DirecTV, it would have been reached.

AT&T's DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal at midnight Tuesday, stopping its more than 13 million customers on the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse from accessing the network.

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" measure and would not meet Newsmax's calls for the provider to pay the network a cable license fee.

"I suggest they're lying to the public," Fitton said. "[If] they're lying potentially to customers that raises legal issues. They can't lie to the customers so you could face state and federal investigations over that."

That could also trigger investigations from the Federal Communications Commission, including if DirecTV is lying to Newsmax, said Fitton.

The move could also spark a congressional investigation, said Fitton, adding that the claims that the decision was made for business reasons don't "make sense."

He further added that there is a "coordinated leftist campaign" to deplatform conservative media platforms.

"They pretend to be these grassroots groups funded by wealthy leftists," said Fitton. "AT&T has been a focus of this for well over five years, if not a decade."

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!