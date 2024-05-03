WATCH TV LIVE

Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Biden Has No 'Concept of Freedom'

Friday, 03 May 2024 07:10 PM EDT

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano scoffed at President Joe Biden awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to his "Democratic buddies" on Friday, telling Newsmax Biden doesn't "understand the concept of freedom."

Biden handed out the nation's highest civilian honor to 19 people, including former Democratic Vice President Al Gore and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"Well, what's surprising about this is Donald Trump says this is the worst presidency in the modern era," Napolitano said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "The president himself doesn't understand the concept of freedom. This is just him honoring his Democratic buddies. I was surprised to see Mike Bloomberg up there; I thought he was a Republican. But whatever.

"If you're in favor of this version of super-big government that regulates nearly everything you want to do, that requires permission from it before you do whatever you want rather than it getting permission from us, you're happy with this menagerie over which the president is presiding in the East Room," Napolitano said.

Friday, 03 May 2024 07:10 PM
