Border Patrol Chief to Newsmax: 'Cannot Protect Americans' Under Biden

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told Newsmax Tuesday the policies of President Joe Biden on the southern border are making it impossible for agents to protect Americans.

"All you have to do is look at certain locations. If you look at Del Rio, Texas, there's times that there are no agents that are actively patrolling the border," Judd said during "National Report" Tuesday. "They're doing administrative duties, whether that's hospital watch, transport processing, [or] security at the detention facilities.

"There's literally nobody on the border, and what that does is that creates gaps. It creates openings and allows the cartels to get in there."

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 247,163 illegal migrants crossed the border in June, bringing the total for the year to just over 2 million with three months left to go in the fiscal year.

"The problem that we continue to see is that as we put that uniform on, we are being pulled into different locations that we're not supposed to be," he said. "We're supposed to be out there patrolling the border.

"We're supposed to be protecting the American people, and we can't do that under this administration's policies, and that's a problem, and it's a problem for all America."

Judd said that the problem also extends to the estimated 500,000 "got aways" that crossed the border, but were never apprehended, bringing danger into the country.

"We know that there's been 500,000 got aways. That means we've been able to detect that number of people and they were able to evade apprehension. We just didn't have the resources to go after them, and they were able to make it in the United States."

He said it was likely one of these, a 27-year-old Guatemalan man, who is accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl.

"We do not have any record of him on file," Judd said. "That means he was able to enter the United States and he was able to evade apprehension and again, that's the problem.

"We might not see immediately what the effects are, but we're ultimately going to feel the effects down the road."

He said the problem will continue, and Americans will face this kind of danger as long as the Biden administration "panders" to open border activists and allows the lawlessness in the region.

"We don't know if it's going to be a terrorist act," he said. "We don't know if it's going to be rape. We don't know if it's going to be murder.

"There are going to be American citizens that are harmed because this administration continues to pander to open border activists rather than going after the problem, which is the lawlessness that exists on the border."

