Joseph diGenova to Newsmax: Judge in N.Y. Case Got Verdict He Wanted

The judge in the New York trial against Donald Trump got exactly the verdict he wanted, former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Once you saw the nature of the charges, the judge who was presiding over the case, the way he conducted it, the jury instructions, the limitations he put on the defense in the presentation of evidence in their closing arguments, and finally the instructions that he gave, he directed a verdict of guilty, and he got what he wanted," diGenova told "Eric Bolling The Balance," calling it a "disgraceful day for the judicial system in the state of New York."

DiGenova added that it's an example of the worst type of justice, and that "people in the state of New York should be ashamed of themselves and ashamed of the people who run their judicial system," but "I'm sure they're not," and that "there may be joy in certain quarters" of New York.

When Trump is reelected president, "I hope that he doesn't give a dime to the state of New York."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com