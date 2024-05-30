WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: joseph digenova | judge | new york | trial | donald trump | verdict | jury

Joseph diGenova to Newsmax: Judge in N.Y. Case Got Verdict He Wanted

Thursday, 30 May 2024 10:12 PM EDT

The judge in the New York trial against Donald Trump got exactly the verdict he wanted, former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Once you saw the nature of the charges, the judge who was presiding over the case, the way he conducted it, the jury instructions, the limitations he put on the defense in the presentation of evidence in their closing arguments, and finally the instructions that he gave, he directed a verdict of guilty, and he got what he wanted," diGenova told "Eric Bolling The Balance," calling it a "disgraceful day for the judicial system in the state of New York."

DiGenova added that it's an example of the worst type of justice, and that "people in the state of New York should be ashamed of themselves and ashamed of the people who run their judicial system," but "I'm sure they're not," and that "there may be joy in certain quarters" of New York.

When Trump is reelected president, "I hope that he doesn't give a dime to the state of New York."

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 30 May 2024 10:12 PM
