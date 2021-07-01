Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Mayorkas Must Answer About Border Situation

Rep. Jim Jordan said Thursday on Newsmax that he has several questions to pose of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he can get him to come in to testify about the border situation

"Whether it's incompetence or it's intentional, we know it's bad," the Ohio Republican told Newsmax's John Bachman. "We know we basically don't have a border, but for Gov. (Greg) Abbot and other governors who are sending National Guard there, I don't know that we can get any control of the chaotic situation, so I think it's time that Secretary Mayorkas comes and answers our questions."

President Joe Biden won't visit the border, Jordan added, and Vice President Kamala Harris only went once she found out former President Donald Trump was planning a visit to the border.

Mayorkas did visit, he conceded, but the secretary would not allow the media to enter the facilities he was touring, showing the administration was trying to keep information about the border facilities secret.

"We know how bad it is," Jordan said. "We want him to come in and answer our questions and why the Democrats won't have him, and in why we haven't had a hearing on this."

Meanwhile, the Border Patrol agents all agree that it was Biden's announcement that he wouldn't deport people, the announcement that the wall would not be finished, and the change in the remain in Mexico policy, that is driving the surge of migrants, said Jordan.

"These things are what is driving this huge influx of migrants, and it's increased every month," he said. "But they're not just incompetent, as President Trump said. I think they're clueless in so many ways."

He noted that the Biden administration is focusing on issues like Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's announcement that people can specify their gender on their passports, rather than the "real issues" at the border.

"The trick with root causes, as you know, people smarter than myself have pointed out is that you don't actually have to present solutions," said Jordan. "You just talk about the root causes or just mentioned root causes enough and people think you're getting to the bottom of something, but you're actually not."

Jordan also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement of a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol, saying he thinks it will result in "impeachment, round three."

"We all know what this is, is just another attempt to go after President Trump because I think the Democrats are frankly afraid he's going to run in 2024," said Jordan."I want him to run. I think if he runs, he's gonna win. I want him to run, so I think this is just around three of impeachment."

Everyone knows that what happened on Jan. 6 "was wrong," he added, and that the people "who did wrong need to be held accountable," but Democrats will instead make the investigation "completely political to allow time for another big attack on Trump."

