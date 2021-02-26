Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax TV: Time to Go Back to Work, School, Normal

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ridiculed Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus/relief bill on Friday, especially the inclusion of an increase in the federally mandated minimum wage which he said clashed with the economic restrictions imposed in many states ostensibly to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

''I'm failing to see the logic,'' Jordan said on Newsmax TV's ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''Even if you raise the minimum wage, if you don't let people go back to work, how does that help out? It's time to go back to work, go back to school, go back to normal. Let this economy get back to where it was under President Trump. That's the best stimulus package.''

Jordan referred to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's vow to bring the spending package up for a vote — including the minimum wage increase of $15 per hour — despite the Senate parliamentarian's decision on Thursday evening that the provision violates rules the upper chamber can use in a procedure called ''reconciliation.''

The process allows the Senate to ignore its filibuster rule on budgetary issues, which require 60 votes for passage. Republicans, who are united in opposition to the bill, control half of the Senate.

But it was far from the only objection Jordan had to the spending package.

''The Democrats just want to spend on ridiculous things,'' he said. ''They've got one thing in here: $1,400 a month for federal workers whose kids are in school. So, basically encouraging kids to stay home from school.

''That's just one of the many bad items in this legislation that is being sold as helping deal with the virus, which of course only 9% even addresses the virus at all.''

