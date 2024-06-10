Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Border Order Won't be Enforced, Doesn't Solve Problem

President Joe Biden's executive order to halt asylum processing at the southern border when entries reach 2,500 "gives political cover to Biden and the Democrats" rather than solving the problem, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Monday.

In an interview on "Wake Up America," Ernst — who repeated that she's open to a role in a Trump cabinet — trashed Biden's strategy, saying rather than solving the open border problem, "what President Biden has done is put himself in a position where he can now talk about it and say he has done something."

According to Ernst, former President Donald Trump is the 2024 White House candidate who'll end the border crisis.

"Bottom line, I don't care what he throws out there in an executive order, it doesn't matter one iota unless he enforces it," she said of Biden. "And you will not see President Biden enforce this. So it gives political cover to Biden and the Democrats. They know they're in a very precarious position when it comes to an open border to our south. Republicans have the answers. President Donald Trump … obviously had the border under control. We need him in office again so that we can actually control the border."

Ernst said the issue is important, one of two top priorities in her state.

"I travel river to river every single year in Iowa. All 99 counties," she said. "And what I hear in my town halls — and I'm still hearing — immigration, inflation, top two issues."

"They're tired of the inflation," she said. "They are tired of this crazy migration over our southern border that needs to be controlled and is not. They are tired, tired, tired. They are sick and tired of being sick and tired. So we see this incredible enthusiasm for President Donald Trump. … that's why I do believe that it's not going to be a close election. I think it's going to be a blowout."

Ernst added that the border issue "is impacting families."

"They're tired of all the legalese that's being pumped out of the Biden administration to no avail, no effect, no change to the numbers that are coming across the border," she said.

But Ernst warned the Biden administration has world leaders skeptical as well.

"When I travel to European nations, all of them ask 'where is American leadership?'" she said, adding "they didn't ask that four years ago, but they are asking it now.

"We have seen [Biden] abandon our allies in Afghanistan … . We see it again when it comes to Russia and Ukraine, and most certainly, Israel has to wonder as well, where is Joe Biden? Where is American leadership?

"The world is on fire thanks to Joe Biden," she said.

