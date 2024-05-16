Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Hamas Must Be Destroyed

Hamas must be destroyed, and the only way to do that is to support Israel, said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

"President Joe Biden just months ago said that our commitment to Israel was ironclad," Ernst said Thursday on Newsmax's "Newsline." "Well, what does that mean? It means that we are going to support Israel, not pull back on intelligence, not pull back the munitions and the weapons platforms that they need to win this war.

"Let us not forget, it was Hamas who went into Israel, came out of the Gaza Strip, raped and murdered children, women ... the elderly, absolute innocence. We need to focus on Hamas. We need to see that they are destroyed.

"The way we do that is to support Israel. Joe Biden has got this wrong. I think most of America does support Israel, does support our Jewish friends. What you see from the Biden administration, they are trying to straddle the fence, and it is not going to work, especially when we go to the polls this fall."

The Biden administration on Wednesday told lawmakers it planned to move forward on a new $1 billion sale of arms and ammunition to Israel after withholding another arms transfer, consisting of 3,500 bombs of up to 2,000 pounds each, over concerns for civilian casualties in Gaza.

