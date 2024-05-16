WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hamas | joni ernst | israel | gaza | weapons

Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Hamas Must Be Destroyed

By    |   Thursday, 16 May 2024 03:09 PM EDT

Hamas must be destroyed, and the only way to do that is to support Israel, said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

"President Joe Biden just months ago said that our commitment to Israel was ironclad," Ernst said Thursday on Newsmax's "Newsline." "Well, what does that mean? It means that we are going to support Israel, not pull back on intelligence, not pull back the munitions and the weapons platforms that they need to win this war.

"Let us not forget, it was Hamas who went into Israel, came out of the Gaza Strip, raped and murdered children, women ... the elderly, absolute innocence. We need to focus on Hamas. We need to see that they are destroyed.

"The way we do that is to support Israel. Joe Biden has got this wrong. I think most of America does support Israel, does support our Jewish friends. What you see from the Biden administration, they are trying to straddle the fence, and it is not going to work, especially when we go to the polls this fall."

The Biden administration on Wednesday told lawmakers it planned to move forward on a new $1 billion sale of arms and ammunition to Israel after withholding another arms transfer, consisting of 3,500 bombs of up to 2,000 pounds each, over concerns for civilian casualties in Gaza.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Hamas must be destroyed, and the only way to do that is to support Israel, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax.
hamas, joni ernst, israel, gaza, weapons
269
2024-09-16
Thursday, 16 May 2024 03:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved