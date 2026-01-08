Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Time to Cap Presidential Pensions

Sen. Joni Ernst told Newsmax on Thursday that she is again pressing legislation to cap presidential pensions and perks, after projections revealed that former President Joe Biden will receive what a taxpayer group described as the largest taxpayer-funded pension in U.S. history.

"Well, of course, the former presidents are not necessarily in favor of my actions," the Iowa Republican said on "National Report." "I have been working on this legislation since 2016."

Ernst said many former presidents earn significant outside income after leaving the White House, while still receiving taxpayer-funded benefits.

"We know many of our presidents go out, they get book deals, they get speaking engagements, so we'll pay them tens of millions of dollars, yet they still subsist on taxpayer pensions," she said. "So what we're trying to do is cap that."

"We'll limit that and then limit the expenses that they can put, like their travel, their postage, their office expenses put on the backs of the American taxpayer," the senator added.

Ernst said she hopes the measure can advance this year.

The renewed attention comes as the National Taxpayer Union Foundation estimated Biden's total annual taxpayer-funded retirement income at about $417,000, which would exceed the $400,000 presidential salary and be nearly double the retirement pay received by former President Barack Obama.

Under the Former Presidents Act of 1958, former presidents receive a pension pegged to a Cabinet secretary's salary, currently $250,600 per year, in addition to other retirement benefits for qualifying federal service.

Biden's Senate and vice-presidential pension were estimated at roughly $166,000 annually, subject to limits, pushing the combined total above that of any former president.

Beyond pension payments, the General Services Administration has budgeted more than $1.5 million in fiscal year 2026 for Biden's post-presidency benefits, including office space, staff, and equipment.

