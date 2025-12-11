Pension Market Complex, Trustees Vitally Important

Pension trustees are entering a moment of opportunity.

Market complexity is increasing.

New products are coming to market at speed, and risk dynamics continue to evolve.

These developments are challenging, but they also give trustees unprecedented scope to strengthen outcomes for the people they serve.

With higher expectations and more rigorous scrutiny, trustees can set a new benchmark for quality across the entire financial planning ecosystem.

Their role as this writer sees it, as stewards of long-term financial security, has never been more important.

Innovation is creating tools that can meaningfully enhance retirement resilience, broaden diversification, and open access to return sources that would once have been considered out of reach.

Trustees are uniquely positioned to harness this progress — provided that product evaluation evolves at the same pace as the innovation itself.

The industry is not facing a shortage of ideas; it is navigating an abundance of them.

Multi-asset constructs, alternative risk premia, semi-liquid strategies, and engineered exposures each offer potential value when designed well and understood clearly.

This is why trustees should feel confident engaging with these opportunities while setting firm expectations around risk explanation and product construction.

When trustees lead on standards, the entire industry responds and lifts its practices accordingly.

Advisors also play an important supporting role, ensuring trustees have access to the strongest, most reputable companies with the capability to deliver well-constructed, long-term solutions.

Trustees rely on this expertise, but the responsibility for decision-making ultimately sits with them.

Their position as gatekeepers gives them the authority to influence how the industry shapes and presents its products.

Higher expectations around product construction are central to this shift. The structural decisions within investment vehicles, such as how exposures are blended, how liquidity is managed, and how risk is distributed, define how a product behaves over years, not months.

As strategies become more advanced, trustees must be equipped to probe these decisions thoroughly. Understanding the architecture of a product is not a technical luxury; it is a fiduciary obligation.

Long-term suitability warrants the same forward-looking mindset.

Market regimes shift continually, and strategies that excel under one set of conditions may behave very differently under another.

Trustees who revisit assumptions routinely, test resilience, and assess how products perform across multiple scenarios strengthen the pension promise.

A strong system depends on trustees who understand how investment characteristics evolve through cycles, not just how they look at a single point in time.

This approach also creates space for trustees to influence the trajectory of innovation. Providers respond to the standards set by those who oversee assets at scale.

When trustees articulate clear expectations, for example on the logic behind product design, on the robustness of risk management, and on the alignment with long-term objectives, they help ensure that new ideas entering the market genuinely serve beneficiaries.

This type of leadership raises the bar for the entire industry.

Trustees are often portrayed as reacting to external forces.

The reality is more ambitious.

Their decisions shape product development, industry behavior, and the financial wellbeing of millions of retirees.

This influence is one of the sector’s most powerful forces for positive change.

The coming years will favor trustees who embrace this leadership role.

Those who apply rigorous scrutiny will be best positioned to capture the benefits of innovation without exposing members to unnecessary risk.

They’re not merely responding to a shifting market; they are shaping the future of retirement investment.

By raising expectations and reinforcing a culture of disciplined oversight, they can strengthen both the integrity of the system and the prospects of every member who depends on it.

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footsteps, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.