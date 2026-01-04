Biden Gets Largest Presidential Pension Ever, Double Obama's

Former President Joe Biden is set to receive the largest taxpayer-funded pension of any former U.S. president, totaling an estimated $417,000 annually, according to an analysis by the National Taxpayer Union Foundation (NTUF).

The figure exceeds Biden's $400,000 presidential salary and is nearly double the retirement pay received by former President Barack Obama. The estimate comes from NTUF Vice President Demian Brady, who told the New York Post that Biden's pension is historically unprecedented.

"It's pretty unusual, historically unusual, to have such a large pension amount," Brady told the Post.

The unusually high total stems from Biden's ability to draw benefits from multiple federal retirement programs, reflecting his long career as a U.S. senator, vice president, and president.

Biden qualifies for benefits under the Former Presidents Act of 1958, which provides a pension equal to a Cabinet secretary's salary — currently $250,600 per year — as well as retirement income from the Civil Service Retirement System tied to his 44 years of federal service.

Brady estimates Biden's Senate and vice-presidential pension at roughly $166,000 annually, capped at 80% of his highest government salary. Combined with the presidential pension, the total surpasses that of any prior president.

In addition to pension payments, the General Services Administration has budgeted more than $1.5 million in fiscal year 2026 for Biden's post-presidency benefits, including office space, staff, and equipment.

The findings have renewed calls for reform, with critics arguing current law allows excessive taxpayer-funded retirement benefits for former presidents.