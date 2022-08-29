Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Mainstream Media Wants to Deny Senate to GOP

Media reports and polls casting doubt over whether Republicans will regain control of the Senate are coming out because the "liberal media, mainstream media, and their pollsters out there" don't want the American public to know that there is now an opportunity for the party to win, Sen. Joni Ernst told Newsmax on Monday.

"I look back to 2020 during my own race, when many of the pollsters had Iowa leaning Democrat, and yet I was able to win that race by 8 points," the Iowa Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think this is an effort by the liberals to discourage the voters from supporting Republican candidates."

But Ernst added that this is a "time for choosing."

"If you look at President Joe Biden and his administration and his followers in congress, they are doing everything to roll our country back, to turn us to socialism, and big nanny government, when that power should reside with the states and the people," she said. "I think it is a clear time for choosing, and I would say that the American people are very tired of what Washington is doing right now, and they will support Republicans in the fall."

Ernst, a veteran and former commander of the 1168th Transportation Company of the Iowa National Guard, also on Monday commented on the first anniversary since the United States left Afghanistan.

"There is no doubt that Joe Biden has definitely hurt not only the United States, but our allies and partners," Ernst said. "If you look at this unprecedented war in Ukraine, the invasion by Russia, Russia looked at America and what they did during the Afghanistan withdrawal, and they said it's a good time to move because America won't stand with her allies."

Biden's administration and its response in Afghanistan is marked by broken promises, said Ernst.

"Biden said he wouldn't leave Afghanistan until all Americans were out yet they pulled troops out," she said, adding that approximately 800 Americans have been brought out since the withdrawal while other allies remain there.

"He broke his promise to women and girls in Afghanistan, stating that he would not allow the Taliban to roll back their rights, but the Taliban now has completely moved back on the women and girls issues in Afghanistan," said Ernst.

Biden also promised to avenge the deaths of the 13 troops that were killed as the withdrawal was happening, but that hasn't happened, Ernst said.

Ernst agreed that it's concerning that the people now in charge of the nation's security were the ones who guided the Afghanistan withdrawal last year.

"The foreign policy of Joe Biden is messed up," she said. "Let's just put it bluntly, and we've had former Obama administration officials that have said that as well. I don't understand what Joe Biden is trying to accomplish."

But changes can be made in this fall's elections, said Ernst, and she hopes Americans "will go out and choose to support conservatives and people that truly are about the direction of our country."

