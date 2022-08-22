Doug Mastriano to Newsmax: McConnell Needs to 'Get Behind' Us

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., needs to show "a little courage" and "not act already as we're going to lose," Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano told Newsmax on Monday.

"We've seen this record by Republicans, even when they win and they're in the majority, to act like losers here," Mastriano told Monday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "So it's time for a little courage. Donald Trump showed us when he won in 2016 how Republicans should lead and can lead, and they need to fight like hell for our country and they need to stop rolling over."

McConnell stated last week that "candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome" in reference to the GOP taking back control of the Senate.

"He was speaking, of course about control of the Senate, not necessarily gubernatorial candidates here, but there is a great lineup of candidates out there and he needs to actually walk the talk and be enthusiastic and get behind them and not act already as we're going to lose," Mastriano continued. "The winds are at our back here. Everything is lined up perfectly. We have a great opportunity here to take our country.

"We're coming up on the one-year anniversary of that disastrous retreat in Afghanistan. A big humiliation, which encouraged, I believe, Vladimir Putin to do what he's doing to Ukraine because of American weakness. And so it's time we take it seriously. Our country's at stake, the future of freedoms, the militarization, or the use of the Department of Justice that strike down and strike at political opponents.

"I'm really sick of it. We need to be bold and courageous," Mastriano continued. "We see examples of this, you know we had on Friday, Gov. [Ron] DeSantis come up from Florida to campaign with me. And he's the exact example of how a Republican governor should act: bold and courageous.

"We have the complete opposite here in Pennsylvania with Tom Wolf – never was a governor more appropriately named – he's trampled upon our freedoms, and it's because of that overreach by the Democrats. They've gone too far. They're drunk with power. And so people want a change, and if they want their constitutional freedoms back, we'll win the Senate and they'll back gubernatorial candidates like me to restore freedom."

