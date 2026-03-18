Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Mullin Is a Leader Willing to Work With Anyone

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax Wednesday that she is thankful President Donald Trump nominated Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Ernst appeared on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" after Mullin’s confirmation hearing.

While Mullin has the broad support of his caucus, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, indicated he would oppose his nomination over past comments the Oklahoma senator made about him.

"There is obviously a disagreement between the chair and Sen. Markwayne Mullin," Ernst said.

"The chairman, if he votes no and we get enough people to vote no, it will prevent that nominee from moving forward.

"But I think there is enough support on our committee to move Sen. Mullin's nomination."

Ernst said Mullin, one of her closest friends in the Senate, is a patriot.

"I, for one, am fully in favor of President Trump's pick," Ernst said.

"He is one of the hardest workers that you will find, and I believe that he will provide much needed leadership, that blunt directness that we need right now," she said.

The Iowa senator noted Mullin is willing to work across the aisle.

"He has been working with Democrats and Republicans on these issues that are really important. Rand is not doing that," Ernst said.

"Matter of fact, he is working against Donald J. Trump and Republicans on this nomination."

Ernst noted she traveled to Syria with Mullin, the first official congressional delegation into the country in 15 years.

"We met with the president of that country, who was a former member of al-Qaida," Ernst said. "OK, not our first choice, but I'll tell you what.

"How do we get along with other world leaders? How do we figure out a path forward?

"It is by meeting and hearing from those that we disagree with, because I guarantee through those conversations, we can find a thread that we can agree upon," Ernst added.

"So whether it's world leaders in really unusual places around our globe or whether it's working with Democrats across the aisle, Markwayne Mullin has done that."

"He is eminently qualified to lead the Department of Homeland Security, and I thank President Trump every day for nominating my friend Markwayne Mullin," Ernst continued.

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