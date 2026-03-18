Mullin Breaks With Noem Policies at DHS Hearing

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, told senators Wednesday he would require judicial warrants before federal agents enter homes or businesses, signaling an early policy break with fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as he tried to position himself as a steadier face for a department under intense political pressure.

At his confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Mullin said agents would not enter a home or business without a judicial warrant unless they were pursuing someone who had just run inside.

He also said the Federal Emergency Management Agency should be "restructured" rather than eliminated and said he would scrap Noem's policy requiring her personal approval for expenditures above $100,000, calling that approach micromanagement.

Mullin vowed that DHS officers would not be sent to polling places to intimidate, adding they would be there only if there were a specific threat and in coordination with local law enforcement.

The hearing turned combative when committee Chairman Rand Paul, R-Ky., confronted Mullin over past remarks, including Mullin's comment that he understood why a neighbor attacked Paul in 2017 and his description of Paul as "a freaking snake."

Mullin did not apologize but asked Paul to let him earn his respect.

Democrats pressed Mullin on his temperament and on comments he made after the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Mullin said he went out too fast and regretted describing Pretti as "a deranged individual," adding that such a response would not happen if he became secretary.

Trump reassigned Noem earlier this month and sent Mullin's nomination to the Senate on March 9.

Republicans hold an 8-7 edge on the committee, which is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to send the nomination to the full Senate.

While Reuters reported that Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has said he would support Mullin, The Washington Post's live coverage said Fetterman was merely keeping an open mind.

Should Fetterman side with Mullin, it would improve the nominee's path even if Paul votes no.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.