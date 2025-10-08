Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: 'We Need a Special Counsel' for Probe on FBI's GOP Surveillance

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is joining a growing chorus of Republican lawmakers demanding accountability after revelations that the FBI allegedly surveilled GOP members of Congress under the Biden administration.

During a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax's "National Report," Ernst strongly condemned the reported surveillance, calling for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate what she described as a dangerous abuse of power.

"I am 100% with [Sen.] Marsha [Blackburn, R-Tenn.] and every other member that was targeted by the Biden administration," Ernst said, referencing Blackburn's call for a deeper inquiry into the Operation Arctic Frost investigation.

According to documents released by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the FBI conducted toll record analysis — a form of communications metadata review — on several Republican lawmakers, including Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

If confirmed, Ernst argued that the FBI's actions under the previous Democratic administration represent a direct threat to American democracy.

"All I hear from the left is this hand-wringing and wailing and teeth-gnashing about how President [Donald] Trump is a threat to democracy, but let's identify this," she said. "It was President Joe Biden and his special counsel, Jack Smith, that went after these individuals. I don't believe that there was a warrant issued by a judge. I think it was done administratively."

Ernst emphasized the need for transparency and oversight, stating that more information would come to light soon.

"We will get more of those details in the weeks to come, but absolutely, we need a special counsel," she said. "We need a special committee that will look at this and really point out to the American people, the threat to democracy all along has been the Democrats and these Democratic administrations.

"So, they're not just talking about it. They're actually following through and surveilling elected representatives that have done no wrong in any situation here."

The Iowa senator did not hold back her frustration, insisting that those responsible must face consequences for their alleged actions.

"People need to be held accountable," she said.

"Whoever it was that issued those warrants, I would even go to some of those telecommunications companies and say, 'How did you allow this to happen without a judge intervening in this? Why did you not push back on these situations?'"

Calling the reports "outrageous," Ernst said the situation made her "blood boil." She warned that the Biden administration's actions were not limited to federal lawmakers.

"So not only were the Biden administration folks going after GOP elected representatives, they were also going after innocent people out across the United States: moms and dads that were involved in school boards, you name it, they were going after them.

"They were persecuting Americans for just being Americans."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com