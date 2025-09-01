Gilliam to Newsmax: Conservatives Need a 'Tactical' View of Minneapolis Shooting

Former FBI agent Jonathan Gilliam told Newsmax that conservatives need to take a new and "tactical" look at last week's deadly church shooting in Minneapolis.

Gilliam told "American Agenda" on Monday that "I think we need to take a step back. The conservatives in this country and around the world need to take a step back, and they need to look at this in a tactical manner."

He said the shooting is the result of progressive politics.

Gilliam said the result of the ideological agenda has pushed the world "to the point where this is so common that when we question it, we are the ones who are being vilified. And the fact is, the education system is where this grooming has started."

The Minneapolis church shooter who killed two and left more than a dozen others injured and then committed suicide at the scene was identified by police as Robin Westman, who had transitioned from Robert Westman, left behind troubling videos and writings.

Gilliam said that is key to the crime.

"We should say his name," he said. "We should say it often because he's not a normal killer. His name should be said all the time, and his manifesto should be used as proof. But he was groomed. His mom was also groomed."

Westman's writings, said Gilliam, showed turmoil that should not have been left unaddressed, and pointed to more similar events in the future.

"It goes completely against nature and what's normal, and to a point where it's going to cause these types of disruptions and violence, the same way the left has disrupted and made cities more violent," he said. "It's all a part of the same subversive game."

In addition to identifying as a transgender woman, Westman claimed in writings to have brainwashed himself into that condition.

