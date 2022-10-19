Jonathan Gilliam to Newsmax: Whitmer Plot 'Sounds Like Entrapment'

Former FBI agent Jonathan Gilliam told Newsmax on Wednesday that the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer "sounds like entrapment."

"If you set out with 12 people that work for the FBI to go out and target different groups that are angry with the government, if you supply things, if you take part in the planning … you could go to any group in the United States and you will eventually find people and be able to convince them to carry out some sort of attack," Gilliam said during an appearance on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

The Washington Examiner reported in July 2021 that a dozen FBI confidential informants had infiltrated the Michigan paramilitary militia group Wolverine Watchmen in 2020 and helped hatch a plot to kidnap Whitmer over her coronavirus restrictions.

The known extent of the FBI's involvement in the plot has raised questions as to whether there would even have been a conspiracy to take down the Democratic governor without the agency's help.

"This is entrapment, when I look at this, and it is a sign of the way that the left is working through the FBI," Gilliam said. "They will take part in something like this, and then they will use it for headlines despite the fact that overall it was a failed case, because these convictions that they got weren't the max penalty that you would normally get for somebody who's planning to kill a politician.

"So, even the charges and the convictions that they got weren't what they would have been had the FBI not being involved, and they're not concerned with that, because, overall, they're looking at headlines and the court of public opinion."

Reacting to disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok's claim that Jan. 6, 2021, was worse than Sept. 11, 2001, Gilliam said "you are looking at narcissistic altruists who are also borderline psychopaths who have no conscience.

"Peter Strzok looks at himself as a hero, but he has no conscience in the reality of what he does. The whole leftist movement that's going through the DOJ and the FBI is full of these people."

Gilliam also said that it is now known that the FBI has sources planted in paramilitary militia groups throughout the country, such as the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters.

"If you apply these numbers that you had in Michigan, you're looking at a large number of informants in every single group," he said. "When you apply the numbers of who potentially could have been involved that are informants, the numbers are staggering, because, if it's a ratio that we're going off of Michigan, there's no telling how many people that were there on Jan. 6 were informants."