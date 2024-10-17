Conricus to Newsmax: No Peace for Israel Until Iran Held Accountable

Retired Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, former spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, and current senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Newsmax on Thursday that peace in Israel is impossible until Iran is held accountable for its actions.

"We will have days of success like this when a terrorist leader is taken out. But until we deal with the source, which is the Islamic Republic of Iran, we won't have permanent and long-term stability," Conricus said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"This isn't a good night for the Iranian regime. It's not a good night for what's left of Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon," Conricus said, reflecting on the Thursday killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the alleged terrorist mastermind of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, during which an estimated 1,200 Israelis were slaughtered under Sinwar's reign of terror.

Conricus pointed out that Israel's retaliation against its enemies is ongoing, with an "open account" still to be settled with Iran.

"In the coming days, perhaps weeks, we will see the Israeli retaliation," he said, adding that he hopes this will not be the end of the confrontation.

"Israel will embark on a long-term strategy against the main enemy in the region and actually start holding Iran accountable for all of the destruction that it is causing Israel.

"It's been a horrible, horrible year for Israel. We have paid a tremendous price in blood and in Israeli casualties. But Israelis are strong. We are strong as a country. We're strong as a military, and we are fighting back," he said.

