Lt. Col. Conricus to Newsmax: Hezbollah Damaged, Not Defeated

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 10:26 PM EST

In the wake of the cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon announced Tuesday, Hezbollah has sustained "significant blows to their logistics, to their financial system, and to their combat capabilities," Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"In terms of military capability, less than half of what Hezbollah had before Oct. 7 and before they launched their attack on Israel, less than half of their military capabilities are left," Conricus told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "They've sustained quite significant blows to their logistics, to their financial system, and to their combat capabilities.

"But they are not defeated. They still exist, and they still are an important, perhaps the most important, political and military party in Lebanon," he said.

"And we shouldn't think or be confused that Hezbollah is done and no longer a threat. It very much is, and there is still a very clear threat toward Israeli civilians."

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 10:26 PM
