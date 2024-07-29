Conricus to Newsmax: Surprised Israel Waited on Hezbollah

Jonathan Conricus, a former spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax on Monday that it's surprising it took Israel this long to say "enough is enough" regarding the terrorist group Hezbollah.

Now, in the aftermath of an Iranian-made rocket fired by Hezbollah killing 12 children in the Golan Heights over the weekend, Conricus agreed that Israel will show no mercy to the terrorists operating out of Lebanon.

"I'm surprised that it has taken Israel so long and so many rockets fired at Israel by Hezbollah in Lebanon for Israel to now finally say that enough is enough," Conricus said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

The killing of children came after Hezbollah fired roughly 4,200 pieces of munitions at Israel in less than a year.

"It has taken 10 months of Israel being subjected to targeted rocket fire from Lebanon by Hezbollah and this isn't the first time that civilians have been killed," Conricus said, noting the deaths of an Israeli husband and wife two weeks ago "by the smallest of chances," leaving three kids behind.

"So this is another event of Hezbollah killing Israeli civilians. Numbers-wise, we're looking at 24 Israeli civilians killed by Hezbollah and 22 soldiers killed since the 8th of October," the day after Hamas invaded Israel.

"So these are numbers that are totally intolerable for Israel. We cannot have this," said Conricus, who joined Van Susteren in studio. "And it has taken Israel a long time of basically trying to play defense to defend Israel and to contain the situation.

"The strategic thought has been, let's focus on Gaza, let's finish the business with Hamas in Gaza and then avail our resources up into the North. But that strategy has allowed Hezbollah to continuously broaden the scope of fire, which, sadly, now we find ourselves in the situation where 12 children were murdered a few days ago."

