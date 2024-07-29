US Embassy in Lebanon: Leave Before Crisis Begins

As tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon issued a video Monday urging Americans to leave the country before a crisis begins.

Twelve children were killed by a rocket strike Saturday in the Golan Heights. Israel has blamed Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, though Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams. The bombing is the deadliest in Israel since Hamas' Oct. 7 raid.

Israeli jets hit targets in southern Lebanon on Sunday in retaliation, and Israel is planning a stronger response.

While Hezbollah has denied responsibility, Israeli officials have said the rocket was made in Iran, which backs Hezbollah.

"We recommend U.S. citizens develop a crisis plan of action and leave before a crisis begins," Rena Bitter, U.S. assistant secretary of state for the bureau of consular affairs, said in a video posted on social media. "Should commercial air not be available, individuals already in Lebanon should be prepared to shelter in place for long periods of time."

Early Monday, Israeli strikes hit a motorcycle in Lebanon near the border, killing two people and wounding three, Lebanese state media said. The strikes, mirroring the pace of the daily cross-border fire, did not appear to be Israel's retaliation for Saturday's attack.

Bitter said anyone planning to visit Lebanon should reconsider given the "difficulties that would hinder departure should conflict increase in the region."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday, emphasizing the "importance of preventing escalation" and discussing efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to months of conflict.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.