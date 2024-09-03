WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jonathan conricus | israel | gaza | egypt | border | hamas | terrorists

Conricus to Newsmax: Egypt Got Kickbacks From Arms Smugglers

By    |   Tuesday, 03 September 2024 09:40 PM EDT

Jonathan Conricus, a former spokesman for Israel Defense Forces (IDF), told Newsmax on Tuesday that Egyptian military officials "have gotten rich out of kickbacks" from those smuggling arms through the Philadelphi corridor along the country's border with the Gaza Strip to Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists.

Conricus told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" it is a reason Egypt has not taken responsibility for allowing the smuggling to happen. Egypt was supposed to be in charge of guarding its border with Gaza, but during Israel's military operation to root out Hamas terrorists and rescue hostages, the Jewish state found a vast tunnel network in the corridor leading to Egyptian soil.

"Not only are they not taking responsibility, but many officers in the Egyptian military forces have gotten rich out of kickbacks from smugglers," Conricus said. "And even worse, today, the Egyptians are the main force standing between Israel making sure that there are no tunnels and stopping Hamas."

As of Thursday, the IDF said about 80% of Hamas' tunnels along the Philadelphi corridor had been neutralized. More than 150 tunnels have been discovered along the corridor, the Times of Israel reported.

Israel is under increasing pressure to reach a cease-fire deal with Hamas that would involve the return of Israeli hostages taken during Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack. The pressure has magnified since the slain bodies of six hostages, including American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were found last weekend in a Gaza tunnel.

But Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has said any deal must come with Israel maintaining control of the Philadelphi corridor.

"The Egyptians have been opposing vehemently any efforts by Israel to control that Philadelphi corridor and make sure that there are no tunnels," Conricus said. "And Egypt has been applying pressure on the U.S., and that has been applied on Israel.

"And unfortunately, that is why things are stalling. But Egypt has so much to lose from closing those tunnels. A lot of kickbacks and a lot of money has gone through Egypt because of those tunnels."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Jonathan Conricus, a former spokesman for IDF, told Newsmax that Egyptian military officials "have gotten rich out of kickbacks" from those smuggling arms through the Philadelphi corridor along the country's border with the Gaza Strip to Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists.
jonathan conricus, israel, gaza, egypt, border, hamas, terrorists, hostages, tunnels, arms
387
2024-40-03
Tuesday, 03 September 2024 09:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved