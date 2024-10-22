Conricus to Newsmax: Hezbollah's Tour Is a 'Dog and Pony Show'

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, former spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, condemned Hezbollah's recent media tour in Lebanon on Newsmax on Tuesday, calling it a "dog and pony show" concerning the group's alleged underground financial operations beneath a hospital.

Reporters toured Al-Sahel Hospital in Beirut on Tuesday, a day after the IDF revealed it was located above a Hezbollah bunker.

Conricus appeared on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Tuesday and expressed his skepticism about a recent media tour conducted by Hezbollah, saying the group had failed to show critical parts of its underground infrastructure.

"Yes, either IDF or someone else that could be trusted" should inspect the site, Conricus said, suggesting that American diplomats in Beirut or other credible parties should inspect the sites Hezbollah claims to have fully revealed.

He emphasized that the recent media event staged by Hezbollah deliberately avoided vital areas.

"They brought them down and didn't go to the underground levels and didn't go to the hidden departments… but really, actually go down" into the underground complex, he said.

"But you know what? I think it is sadder that this is an established pattern, and we see it all over with these Iranian terror organizations that they specifically use sensitive humanitarian infrastructure very cynically, and they hide beneath it," he said.

Conricus' comments follow Israel's expansion of its campaign on Sunday night against Hezbollah with a series of strikes targeting the group's financial assets.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesperson, confirmed in a televised briefing that the Israeli Air Force carried out precise strikes on Hezbollah's financial strongholds, aiming to cripple its funding operations, The Times of Israel reported.

"One of our main targets last night was an underground vault with tens of millions of dollars in cash and gold," Hagari said, explaining that the assets were being used to fund Hezbollah's attacks on Israel. However, Hagari did not confirm whether all the funds were destroyed in the strike.

In his remarks, Hagari also referenced a separate bunker allegedly located under a hospital in Beirut, which was reported to contain additional cash and gold reserves. He stressed that the IDF had not targeted this facility due to its location within a humanitarian structure, signaling Israel's restraint in attacking civilian infrastructure.

Conricus voiced concern about this recurring pattern, accusing Iranian-backed terror groups of using sensitive civilian sites to conceal military operations.

"We see it with Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. We see it with Hezbollah in Lebanon. And I wouldn't be surprised if when we get there or when our missiles get there, we will see the same kind of abuse by the Iranians in Iran as well," he added.

